Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ramsay Health Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Ramsay Health Care alerts:

OTCMKTS:RMYHY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.09. 2,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,004. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57. Ramsay Health Care has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals for public and private patients. It also offers health care services. It operates facilities in 460 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.