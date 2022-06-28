Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $13.04 million and approximately $22,848.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,295.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,162.80 or 0.05729360 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00028338 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00262762 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.48 or 0.00583787 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00078094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.16 or 0.00523077 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,365,350 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.