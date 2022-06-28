QLC Chain Reaches Market Cap of $1.30 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (QLC) traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $906,019.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,386.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,395.34 or 0.16346602 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00179367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00074804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015135 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.