Qcash (QC) Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Qcash (QC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $41.07 million and approximately $207.62 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0893 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

