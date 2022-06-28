Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

PIM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 37,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,685. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 654.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 80,820 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 116,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.