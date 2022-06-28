Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
PIM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 37,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,685. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
