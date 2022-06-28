Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Acquired by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Pure Storage makes up about 1.3% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSTG. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Pure Storage by 855.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,195 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1,326.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,786 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 195.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,079,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after acquiring an additional 714,002 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,268,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,385,000 after acquiring an additional 622,480 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 689.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 594,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after acquiring an additional 519,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.52. 43,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,694,202. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.84 and a beta of 1.52. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSTG. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.90.

Pure Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.