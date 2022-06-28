PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.04

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.04 and last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 12731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $875.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 21.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $217,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at $60,893.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $28,072.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at $140,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,985 shares of company stock worth $3,178,660. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

