PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.04

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.04 and last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 12731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.
The stock has a market capitalization of $875.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84.
In other PubMatic news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $217,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at $60,893.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $28,072.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at $140,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,985 shares of company stock worth $3,178,660. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PubMatic (PUBM)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.