Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.10

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06.
About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)
