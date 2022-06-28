PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Rating) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 5,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 149,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKRKF)

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, Singapore, Timor Leste, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, and the United States. The company offers current and savings accounts; time deposits; house, micro business, working capital, investment, food, warehouse receipt, partnership, franchise, and cash collateral loans; and supply chain financing solutions.

