PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Rating) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 5,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 149,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKRKF)
