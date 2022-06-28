ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Stock Price Down 7.8%

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Rating) dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.93 and last traded at $32.09. Approximately 2,748,562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,948,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.82.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 486,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 145,293 shares during the last quarter.

