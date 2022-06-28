ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 1.19% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 210.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 66,479 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RINF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $33.17. 70,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,304. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $34.55.

