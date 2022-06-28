PROG (NYSE:PRG) Shares Up 5.2%

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.72 and last traded at $18.72. 3,236 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,075,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRG. Stephens set a $21.00 price target on shares of PROG in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $979.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $32.27.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PROG by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in PROG by 313.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 350,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 265,342 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in PROG by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,063,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,092,000 after acquiring an additional 530,587 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PROG Company Profile (NYSE:PRG)
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
