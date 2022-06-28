PROG (NYSE:PRG) Shares Up 5.2%

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.72 and last traded at $18.72. 3,236 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,075,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRG. Stephens set a $21.00 price target on shares of PROG in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $979.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $32.27.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $710.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.20 million. PROG had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PROG by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in PROG by 313.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 350,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 265,342 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in PROG by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,063,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,092,000 after acquiring an additional 530,587 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

