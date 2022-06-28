PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Trading Up 4.9%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $34.91. Approximately 6,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 828,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.28.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRCT. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 20.87 and a quick ratio of 20.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $719,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,214,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.