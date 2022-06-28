Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PFODF remained flat at $$1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. Premier Foods has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $1.64.
About Premier Foods (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Premier Foods (PFODF)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.