Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PFODF remained flat at $$1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. Premier Foods has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $1.64.

About Premier Foods (Get Rating)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

