Post (NYSE:POST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 8,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 353,941 shares.The stock last traded at $83.70 and had previously closed at $82.82.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Post in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average of $90.07.
In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $394,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,814.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Post by 387.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 59,437 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Post by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,454,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,916,000 after acquiring an additional 111,209 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Post by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Post by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
About Post (NYSE:POST)
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
