Post (NYSE:POST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 8,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 353,941 shares.The stock last traded at $83.70 and had previously closed at $82.82.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Post in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average of $90.07.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $394,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,814.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Post by 387.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 59,437 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Post by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,454,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,916,000 after acquiring an additional 111,209 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Post by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Post by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

