Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 45,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 749,560 shares.The stock last traded at $48.88 and had previously closed at $49.49.

POR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.31.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

In other news, Director Dawn L. Farrell purchased 4,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,727,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,463,000 after buying an additional 288,965 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after buying an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,415,000 after buying an additional 2,902,218 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,815,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,434,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,271,000 after buying an additional 337,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

