Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.68) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a suspended rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,161.67 ($14.25).

Shares of Polymetal International stock opened at GBX 195 ($2.39) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.68. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.02 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,630.50 ($20.00). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 238.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 603.43. The company has a market capitalization of £923.57 million and a P/E ratio of 1.28.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

