Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $23.74 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 183,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,738,000. Capital One Financial accounts for about 1.6% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.23.

NYSE COF traded up $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.75. 11,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,336. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

