Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 337 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.87.

NFLX stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.98. 41,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,738,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.88. The company has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

