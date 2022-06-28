Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 157,217 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157,217 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327,100 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,569,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,184,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,626,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,870 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.86. The company had a trading volume of 808,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,309,264. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $55.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.10.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

