Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 329,178 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 329,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,764,000. Zimmer Biomet accounts for about 2.9% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Zimmer Biomet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $109.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,634. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.15 and a 200 day moving average of $121.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.22 and a 12-month high of $166.10.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

