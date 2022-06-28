Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $997,000 Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 229.4% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Paychex by 4.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,963,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.7% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

PAYX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.78. 24,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.98. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.55 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

