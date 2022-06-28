Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.91 Million in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after purchasing an additional 438,989 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,941,000 after purchasing an additional 81,396 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

ENPH traded down $6.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.69. 26,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,260. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 176.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.48 and its 200 day moving average is $170.95. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.41.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

