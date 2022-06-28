Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $8.57 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 92,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 33.1% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.4% during the first quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,630. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.16.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $3,043,550.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $7,052,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,826 shares of company stock worth $15,368,444. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

