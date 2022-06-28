Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 407,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,922,000. ONEOK accounts for about 1.9% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $57.98. The company had a trading volume of 31,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,902. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.