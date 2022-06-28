POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Stock Price Down 8%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.54. Approximately 13,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,049,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $592.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of -0.38.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $4,237,172.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,023,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,703,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after buying an additional 1,774,040 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 12.8% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,025,000 after buying an additional 341,545 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 52.2% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,312,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after buying an additional 793,141 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 981.3% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after buying an additional 1,869,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $9,557,000. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

