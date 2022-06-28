PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

NYSE:PNM opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average is $46.06.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $444.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 70,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 41,448 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 8,715.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 62,143 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 14,084 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 607.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 40,819 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PNM Resources (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.