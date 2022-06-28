Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

TSE:PLZ.UN traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.26. 10,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,063. Plaza Retail REIT has a one year low of C$3.88 and a one year high of C$5.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$433.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.06.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Plaza Retail REIT to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.65 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

