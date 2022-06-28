PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) PT Lowered to $16.00 at B. Riley

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 184.70% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.82. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $10.45.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PlayAGS (Get Rating)
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PlayAGS (AGS)
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- Should You Consider Polestar Stock After Its IPO?
- PagerDuty Stock Rides the Digital Operations Management Trend
- SentinelOne Stock Looks to Secure a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.