PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) PT Lowered to $16.00 at B. Riley

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 184.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.82. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

