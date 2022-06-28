Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Senior Officer Kris Begic Purchases 10,000 Shares

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) Senior Officer Kris Begic bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,000.

Kris Begic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Kris Begic sold 10,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Kris Begic bought 10,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Kris Begic sold 4,327 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total transaction of C$11,812.71.

Shares of TSE PTM traded down C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.79. 54,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,255. The company has a market cap of C$176.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.58 and a 1 year high of C$4.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.76.

Platinum Group Metals ( TSE:PTM Get Rating ) (NYSE:PLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.0904663 earnings per share for the current year.

About Platinum Group Metals (Get Rating)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

