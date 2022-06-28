PIVX 24-Hour Volume Tops $273,817.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $273,817.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000512 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006260 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000380 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $63,800.86 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000532 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 69,469,025 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.