Piper Sandler Lowers Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $150.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.65.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $121.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

