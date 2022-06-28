Piper Sandler Boosts Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Price Target to $16.00

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 205.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STRO. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Sutro Biopharma stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.23. 306,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,464. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 8.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 345,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 11.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 227,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 23,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 67.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 154,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

