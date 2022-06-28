Phore Price Hits $0.0083 on Major Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last week, Phore has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $227,056.81 and $667.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,237,505 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

