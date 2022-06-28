Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:PEYUF)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0386 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

PEYUF stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.15.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

