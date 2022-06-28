Petix & Botte Co Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Petix & Botte Co raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 105.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.7% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3,833.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 103,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 100,672 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,468,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 31,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $174.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,159,414. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.