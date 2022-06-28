Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Short Interest Update

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 87.7% from the May 31st total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of Perpetual Energy stock remained flat at $$0.99 on Tuesday. Perpetual Energy has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

