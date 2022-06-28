PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Tops $0.0201

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 28th. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $1,846.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006036 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000380 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00127914 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000616 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

