Pendle 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $305,333.00 (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $6.73 million and $305,333.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pendle has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,465.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,572.93 or 0.17559270 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00183319 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00072317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015445 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

