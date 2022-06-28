Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 32,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,134,814 shares.The stock last traded at $36.19 and had previously closed at $35.20.

PBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average of $35.49.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.166 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.