PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.08. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $54.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.65.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $788.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PC Connection will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $119,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,104,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,026,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 31,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,222 in the last three months. Insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter worth $308,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PC Connection by 16.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in PC Connection by 10.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PC Connection by 5.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

