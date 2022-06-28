Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 800,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,953 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 3.9% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $109,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Paychex by 23.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 328,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,974,000 after purchasing an additional 55,293 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 375,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.46. The company had a trading volume of 27,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,280. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

