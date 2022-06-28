PAYCENT (PYN) Price Down 91% Over Last Week

PAYCENT (PYN) traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a market cap of $15,515.91 and approximately $2.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 91% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PAYCENT

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

