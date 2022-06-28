Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Shares Gap Up to $47.28

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.28, but opened at $49.75. Ovintiv shares last traded at $49.51, with a volume of 154,365 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.74.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,734.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,785 shares of company stock worth $2,213,809. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

