OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.67

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.67 and last traded at $55.67, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.67.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.26.
OSRAM Licht Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OSRAM Licht (OSAGF)
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for OSRAM Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSRAM Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.