Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.65

Shares of Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.65 and last traded at C$6.65, with a volume of 8075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.72.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ODV shares. Desjardins downgraded Osisko Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Osisko Development from C$27.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their target price on Osisko Development from C$9.25 to C$6.85 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$472.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98.

Osisko Development ( CVE:ODV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.17 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Osisko Development Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Development Company Profile (CVE:ODV)

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.