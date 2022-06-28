Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Trading 49% Higher

Shares of Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Rating) traded up 49% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38. 150,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 50,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37.

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.71 million for the quarter.

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain. The company also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine situated in Don Mario district, southeastern Bolivia.

