Orbs (ORBS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.57 Million

Orbs (ORBS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 28th. Orbs has a market capitalization of $122.43 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can now be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,285.21 or 0.95022196 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002515 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 coins. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

