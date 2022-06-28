Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.04-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.38 billion-$11.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.22 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.78.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $70.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.97. Oracle has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,986,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,858,660 over the last quarter. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

