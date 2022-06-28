Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,475 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $156,466,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $92,526,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.78.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,986,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,858,660 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $69.98. 79,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,132,156. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.